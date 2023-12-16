California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 25,969 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 235,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 25,969 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Verisk Analytics worth $53,337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 67.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $235.00 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $236.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.74 and a fifty-two week high of $249.26.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $677.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $663.33 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 135.34%. Verisk Analytics’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,480 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.10, for a total value of $358,308.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,030,318.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRSK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $253.00 price target (up previously from $252.00) on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.57.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, and various other fields.

