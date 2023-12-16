California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 40,083 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 598,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 40,083 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Prudential Financial worth $52,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PRU. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on PRU. StockNews.com began coverage on Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Prudential Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.70.

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $103.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 67.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.38. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.37 and a 1-year high of $107.31.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prudential Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.81%. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 322.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,381,538.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Prudential Financial

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.