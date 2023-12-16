California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 43,049 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 968,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 43,049 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Fidelity National Information Services worth $52,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,473,174 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,307,883,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,081 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.9% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,493,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,493,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273,025 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,456,658 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,437,381,000 after acquiring an additional 367,417 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.2% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,426,414 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $789,119,000 after acquiring an additional 7,721,981 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 18.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,534,919 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $684,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $79.00 to $71.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Ellen R. Alemany acquired 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, with a total value of $45,315.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,694. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.35 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $46.91 and a one year high of $79.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.90.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.65). Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 13.89% and a negative net margin of 180.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently -5.08%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

