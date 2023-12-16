California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 56,412 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 755,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 56,412 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of DuPont de Nemours worth $53,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 115,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,271,000 after buying an additional 12,933 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 20,409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,446,000 after buying an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Fleming & Moore Inc bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 2nd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 1,198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 1,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $73.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.80 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $71.79 and a 200 day moving average of $72.82.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.89%.

DD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.75.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

