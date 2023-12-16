California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,668 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,244 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,668 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Vulcan Materials worth $48,750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 144.8% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 90.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $299,757.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 1,601 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.09, for a total value of $353,965.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,523,049.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total transaction of $97,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,530 shares in the company, valued at $299,757.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,228 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,020. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:VMC opened at $224.27 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $159.76 and a 1 year high of $229.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The construction company reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.74%. Vulcan Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.87 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Vulcan Materials from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.57.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading

