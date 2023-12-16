California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 7,679 Shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,363 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 7,679 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Equifax worth $47,381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EFX. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 273.3% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 112 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 118.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Equifax by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 241 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Equifax in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.40.

Equifax Stock Performance

EFX opened at $244.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.96, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.48. Equifax Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.95 and a 1-year high of $252.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Equifax had a return on equity of 19.15% and a net margin of 10.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at $263,704.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total transaction of $1,166,060.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa D. Smith purchased 914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, for a total transaction of $151,970.78. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,704.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

