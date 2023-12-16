California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 8,163 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 688,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,163 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.12% of Apollo Global Management worth $52,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of APO. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Global Management during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 60.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $94.50 on Friday. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.16 and a 52 week high of $94.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $87.44 and its 200 day moving average is $83.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.98, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.65.

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $834.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

APO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Apollo Global Management from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $97.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apollo Global Management presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

In related news, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, with a total value of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,608 shares in the company, valued at $6,670,407.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,660,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director A B. Krongard acquired 1,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.95 per share, for a total transaction of $86,723.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,670,407.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

