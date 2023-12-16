California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 9,287 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,287 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Digital Realty Trust worth $53,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 347,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,825,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the period. 99.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $132.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.00.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $132.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.33 and a 1 year high of $139.35.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 170.04%.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

