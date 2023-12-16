California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 612,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,377 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.18% of Consolidated Edison worth $55,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $680,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after buying an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,204 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in Consolidated Edison by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,845,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ED shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $77.00 to $73.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.08.

Consolidated Edison Price Performance

NYSE:ED opened at $89.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $31.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.39 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.55. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.46 and a 12-month high of $100.92.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 8.16%. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.61%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.00%.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

