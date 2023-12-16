California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,559 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.16% of Align Technology worth $42,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALGN. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,946,834 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,592,819,000 after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Align Technology by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,593,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,977,935,000 after purchasing an additional 222,749 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Align Technology by 124,226.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,501,867 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,592,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Align Technology by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,051,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,079,233,000 after purchasing an additional 59,204 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Align Technology by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,594,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $562,495,000 after purchasing an additional 11,173 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Align Technology

In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $192.50 per share, with a total value of $999,845.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,319 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $188.00 per share, with a total value of $999,972.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 203,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,252,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 27th. OTR Global raised shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.60.

Align Technology Stock Down 0.8 %

ALGN stock opened at $255.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.34 and a 200 day moving average of $297.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 54.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.59.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.24). Align Technology had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The firm had revenue of $960.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $994.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

