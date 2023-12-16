California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 575,983 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,275 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Fortive worth $43,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Fortive during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 683.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortive by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTV opened at $72.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Fortive Co. has a one year low of $62.70 and a one year high of $79.90.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 13.77% and a return on equity of 11.96%. Analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. This is an increase from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.73%.

FTV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fortive from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Fortive from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Fortive from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.46.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

