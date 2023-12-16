California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 487 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of MongoDB worth $45,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 13.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,970,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,648,332,000 after acquiring an additional 121,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 101,056.3% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,988,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,350,000 after buying an additional 1,986,767 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,386,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,280,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MDB opened at $420.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.16 and a beta of 1.19. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.59 and a 1-year high of $442.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $377.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.74 and a quick ratio of 4.74.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $432.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.33 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 20.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

MDB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $470.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 price target on shares of MongoDB in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $445.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $432.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MDB

Insider Transactions at MongoDB

In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 134,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $43,844,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,357,412. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 21,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.32, for a total transaction of $8,820,238.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,027 shares in the company, valued at $36,529,558.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,337 shares of company stock worth $106,126,741 over the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MongoDB Company Profile

(Free Report)

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.