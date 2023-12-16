California State Teachers Retirement System Trims Stock Holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 341,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,916 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.16% of Zimmer Biomet worth $49,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lifted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,483.3% in the second quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 190 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $39,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZBH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $146.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.10.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

ZBH stock opened at $118.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.11. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.00 and a 1 year high of $149.25. The firm has a market cap of $24.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.50.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 6.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.48%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

