Caligan Partners Lp Purchases 1,117,318 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Stock

Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) Director Caligan Partners Lp bought 1,117,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $7,999,996.88. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,280,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $80,771,566.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Liquidia Stock Performance

Shares of LQDA stock opened at $7.45 on Friday. Liquidia Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $483.51 million, a P/E ratio of -8.56 and a beta of -0.08.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.55 million. Liquidia had a negative return on equity of 82.05% and a negative net margin of 314.38%. On average, research analysts forecast that Liquidia Co. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LQDA. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Liquidia in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LQDA. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Liquidia by 134.0% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,552 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Liquidia during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Liquidia by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Liquidia in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Liquidia by 101.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,524 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various products for unmet patient needs in the United States. Its product candidates include YUTREPIA, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

Further Reading

