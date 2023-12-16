CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
CapStar Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CSTR opened at $18.73 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $387.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.
CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CapStar Financial Company Profile
CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.
