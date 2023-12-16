CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

CapStar Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CSTR opened at $18.73 on Friday. CapStar Financial has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $19.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $387.90 million, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.80.

Get CapStar Financial alerts:

CapStar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. CapStar Financial had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 19.13%. The firm had revenue of $26.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.07 million. Equities research analysts predict that CapStar Financial will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of CapStar Financial

CapStar Financial Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 127,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $883,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 139.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. North Reef Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CapStar Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,347,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of CapStar Financial by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits; and mortgage banking products, as well as wealth management and treasury management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CapStar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CapStar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.