Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 6.7%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 1,052,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 717,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

Castor Maritime Stock Up 6.7 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.

Get Castor Maritime alerts:

Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime

About Castor Maritime

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTRM. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Castor Maritime by 65.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 82,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 32,652 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Castor Maritime during the first quarter worth $50,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 150.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 90,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 407.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Castor Maritime by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 257,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Castor Maritime Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castor Maritime and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.