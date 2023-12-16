Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Shares Up 6.7%

Castor Maritime Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) shot up 6.7% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. 1,052,699 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 717,845 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.
Castor Maritime Stock Up 6.7 %
The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.29 and a quick ratio of 5.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.83.
Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Castor Maritime had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm had revenue of $21.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Castor Maritime
About Castor Maritime
Castor Maritime Inc provides shipping services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Dry Bulk Vessels, Aframax/LR2 Tanker, Handysize Tanker Vessels, and Containerships. It offers seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo; commodities, such as iron ore, coal, soybeans, etc.; and crude oil and refined petroleum products.
Featured Stories
