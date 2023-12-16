Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $49.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FUN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cedar Fair in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Cedar Fair from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup raised shares of Cedar Fair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cedar Fair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Cedar Fair alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Cedar Fair

Cedar Fair Price Performance

NYSE FUN opened at $38.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.96. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $47.95. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by $0.51. Cedar Fair had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $842.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.16 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Cedar Fair will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Cedar Fair Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 41.24%.

Institutional Trading of Cedar Fair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 50.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,370,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,718,000 after buying an additional 1,130,439 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 36.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,516,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,688,000 after buying an additional 946,782 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 67.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,305,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,300,000 after buying an additional 930,021 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cedar Fair by 112.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,407,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,142,000 after buying an additional 745,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Cedar Fair in the second quarter worth $29,351,000. 61.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cedar Fair

(Get Free Report

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and complementary resort facilities in the United States and Canada. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cedar Fair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cedar Fair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.