Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) Trading Down 7.1%

Celularity Inc. (NASDAQ:CELU – Get Free Report) was down 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 691,747 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 599,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

Celularity Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Insider Activity at Celularity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Hariri acquired 9,064,539 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.17 per share, with a total value of $1,540,971.63. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,212,849 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,266,184.33. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert J. Hariri purchased 9,357,585 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.16 per share, with a total value of $1,497,213.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,570,434 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,571,269.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Celularity

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celularity during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the first quarter worth about $26,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Celularity in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Celularity Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops off-the-shelf placental-derived allogeneic cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, immune, and infectious diseases. It operates through three segments: Cell Therapy, Degenerative Disease, and BioBanking. The company's lead therapeutic programs include CYCART-19, an allogeneic CAR-T cell for the treatment of non-Hodkin's lymphoma (NHL) and mantle cell lymphoma (MCL); CYNK-001, an allogeneic unmodified natural killer cell that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML); and APPL-001, a genetically modified placental-derived mesenchymal-like adherent stromal cell for the treatment of Crohn's disease.

