Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday.

Shares of CENX opened at $9.74 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. Century Aluminum has a 52-week low of $5.70 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The firm has a market cap of $899.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Century Aluminum (NASDAQ:CENX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.06. Century Aluminum had a negative return on equity of 10.38% and a negative net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Analysts forecast that Century Aluminum will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENX. State of Wyoming bought a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Century Aluminum during the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 625.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Century Aluminum by 35.9% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the period. 53.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Century Aluminum Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces standard-grade and value-added primary aluminum products in the United States and Iceland. It also owns and operates a carbon anode production facility in the Netherlands. Century Aluminum Company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

