China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE) Stock Price Down 53.6%

Shares of China Health Industries Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) traded down 53.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.58 and last traded at $0.58. 100 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 4,900% from the average session volume of 2 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.25.

China Health Industries Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.77.

China Health Industries (OTCMKTS:CHHE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. China Health Industries had a negative net margin of 89.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter.

China Health Industries Company Profile

China Health Industries Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells health products. The company operates through three segments: Humankind, HLJ Huimeijia, and Others. The company offers hemp derivative products, such as hemp oil, hemp protein powder, hemp polypeptides, collagen peptides, hemp essence repair lotions, hemp revitalizing essence products, hemp anti-aging brightening eye creams, hemp frozen age nourishing creams, hemp seed beers, and hemp seeds.

