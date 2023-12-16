Christopher M. Foskett Sells 25,429 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) Vice Chairman Christopher M. Foskett sold 25,429 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $3,432,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,184,775. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Fiserv stock opened at $132.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $121.84 and a 200-day moving average of $121.52. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $97.25 and a 1-year high of $136.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.92.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fiserv

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,167,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,040,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at $767,000. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FI shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.05.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

