Christopher Paul Tessitore Sells 38,056 Shares of NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Stock

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 38,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.68, for a total transaction of $1,586,174.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,857,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NNN REIT Stock Performance

NNN REIT stock opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.75. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. NNN REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.38 and a fifty-two week high of $48.21.

NNN REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a $0.565 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 30th. NNN REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NNN REIT in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in NNN REIT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $90,553,000. State Street Corp grew its position in NNN REIT by 8.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,941,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $896,159,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610,795 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in NNN REIT by 29.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,556,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,900,000 after acquiring an additional 574,203 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in NNN REIT by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,617,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $910,271,000 after acquiring an additional 491,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in NNN REIT by 254.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 634,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,998,000 after acquiring an additional 455,085 shares in the last quarter. 88.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of June 30, 2023, the company owned 3,479 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 35.5 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.2 years.

