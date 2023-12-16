Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Bought by Asset Dedication LLC

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 54.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $93,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 82.2% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. 82.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.2 %

CHD opened at $91.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.63 and a 12-month high of $100.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Michael Read sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $432,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on CHD. Barclays lowered their target price on Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Church & Dwight from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.29.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

