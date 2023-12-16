Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday.

CIEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ciena from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Barclays increased their price target on Ciena from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. UBS Group increased their price target on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, B. Riley increased their price objective on Ciena from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.43.

NYSE CIEN opened at $43.42 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Ciena has a 12 month low of $39.94 and a 12 month high of $54.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $43.98 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ciena will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 415,174 shares in the company, valued at $19,646,033.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.32, for a total value of $197,135.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,646,033.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Joseph Cumello sold 1,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.96, for a total value of $55,703.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,951 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,267.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,921 shares of company stock worth $1,035,793. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIEN. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ciena by 5,220.2% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,927,512 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,862,000 after buying an additional 5,816,096 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 912.1% during the second quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,009,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $85,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,301 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the first quarter valued at about $108,564,000. Atreides Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ciena during the third quarter valued at about $77,883,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ciena by 379.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,517 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $100,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,539 shares in the last quarter. 90.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

