Circa Enterprises (CVE:CTO) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $2.08

Circa Enterprises Inc. (CVE:CTO – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.08 and traded as high as C$2.08. Circa Enterprises shares last traded at C$2.08, with a volume of 3,800 shares trading hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.72, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$2.08 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$21.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11 and a beta of 1.36.
Circa Enterprises Inc manufactures and supplies telecommunications and electrical products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Telecommunications (Telecom) and Metal Fabrication (Metals). The Telecom segment offers surge protection products, ruggedized high-performance telecommunications equipment, and cables and connectivity products under the CircaMax brand; and designs, manufactures, supplies, and sells intelligent device monitoring and alarm management solutions.
