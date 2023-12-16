Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Bought by Osaic Holdings Inc.

Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 529,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,251 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $24,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Citigroup by 22.5% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 49,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 47.0% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,473,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986,558 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 128.3% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 306,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,119,000 after purchasing an additional 172,364 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 17.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 60,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 8,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.7% during the second quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 52,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Stock Performance

NYSE:C opened at $49.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.11. Citigroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.17 and a 1-year high of $53.23.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. Citigroup’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.66.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

