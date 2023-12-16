Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY) Short Interest Up 50.0% in November

Close Brothers Group plc (OTCMKTS:CBGPY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the November 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBGPY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.44) to GBX 1,100 ($13.81) in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Close Brothers Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th.

Close Brothers Group Stock Performance

Close Brothers Group Increases Dividend

CBGPY stock opened at $20.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.20. Close Brothers Group has a twelve month low of $17.98 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 20th were given a dividend of $1.0449 per share. This is an increase from Close Brothers Group’s previous dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 19th. Close Brothers Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.20%.

About Close Brothers Group

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, engages in the provision of financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Asset Management, and Securities. The company offers banking services comprising of debt factoring, invoice discounting, asset-based lending; financing for SMEs, residential housing, transport, industrial equipment, renewable energy, motorcycle, used car, and commercial vehicle financing; insurance, refurbishment, and bridging financing, savings products for individuals and corporates, hire purchase, lease, and loan related services.

Featured Articles

