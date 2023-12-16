Coats Group (LON:COA) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $69.85

Shares of Coats Group plc (LON:COA – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 69.85 ($0.88) and traded as high as GBX 76.20 ($0.96). Coats Group shares last traded at GBX 76.20 ($0.96), with a volume of 2,543,314 shares traded.
Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.38) target price on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.26) price objective on shares of Coats Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd.
In other news, insider Rajiv Sharma sold 725,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.93), for a total value of £536,781.20 ($673,840.32). 1.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides threads, yarns, zips, trims, composites, and fabrics for use in apparel, such as children's wear, denims, intimate and underwear, ladieswear, leather wear, menswear, sports and activewear, and workwear & uniforms; handbags, luggage, bags, and fashion accessories; dress and casual, protective, and sports footwear; home textiles, mattress and beddings, outdoor goods, and sporting goods; cut protection, fire services, industrial thermal, and military purposes; automotive, marine, and tyre cord applications; telecoms and energy cables; and tea bags, and medical and filtration purpose.
