Coca-Cola FEMSA (OTCMKTS:COCSF) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.10

Shares of Coca-Cola FEMSA, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:COCSF – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.10 and traded as high as $9.78. Coca-Cola FEMSA shares last traded at $9.15, with a volume of 1,909 shares trading hands.

Coca-Cola FEMSA Stock Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.25.

About Coca-Cola FEMSA

Coca-Cola FEMSA, SAB. de C.V., a franchise bottler, produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company offers sparkling beverages, including colas and flavored sparkling beverages; and waters and other beverages, such as juice drinks, coffee, teas, milk, value-added dairy products, sports and energy drinks, alcoholic beverages, and plant-based drinks.

