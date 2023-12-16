Colliers International Group Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a report released on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.05 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Colliers International Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.34 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.52 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.48). Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 0.48%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CIGI. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $122.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.17.

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $118.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 289.52 and a beta of 1.49. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $129.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $99.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.48.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Colliers International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 127.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

