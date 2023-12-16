Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $1.43 Per Share

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Colliers International Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, December 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.43 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Colliers International Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Colliers International Group (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported C$1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.14 by C($0.66). The firm had revenue of C$1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Dividend Announcement

Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of C$1.89 and a 52-week high of C$47.85.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of $0.203 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Insider Activity at Colliers International Group

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.28, for a total transaction of C$2,564,481.60. In other Colliers International Group news, Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$147.00, for a total value of C$73,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Hawkins sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$160.28, for a total value of C$2,564,481.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,520,211.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

Further Reading

