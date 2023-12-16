Comerica Bank Acquires New Holdings in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 59,005 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,700,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.12% of Cogent Communications at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Cogent Communications by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,146,436 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $144,434,000 after purchasing an additional 38,014 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,819,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $122,438,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cogent Communications by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,772,398 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,265,000 after purchasing an additional 10,259 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,142,000 after purchasing an additional 75,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total transaction of $218,396.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $308,507,546.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 9,700 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.84, for a total transaction of $638,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dave Schaeffer sold 3,396 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $218,396.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,797,194 shares in the company, valued at $308,507,546.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,240 shares of company stock worth $3,988,456. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

CCOI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $71.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.32. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.57 and a 1-year high of $75.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.26). Cogent Communications had a net margin of 130.87% and a negative return on equity of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $275.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.70 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.90%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

