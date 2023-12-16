Comerica Bank Acquires New Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 57,511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,730,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter valued at $612,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 247.5% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 258.9% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 695,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,192,000 after buying an additional 501,581 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 163.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $728,000 after buying an additional 7,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 1,394.0% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,316,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the last quarter. 81.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Iridium Communications

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Desch bought 28,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,036,280.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 706,912 shares in the company, valued at $26,162,813.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Iridium Communications Price Performance

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $40.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.13. Iridium Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.21 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.89 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of -222.27 and a beta of 1.01.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 2.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $197.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Iridium Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -288.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Iridium Communications from $58.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iridium Communications in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iridium Communications has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.40.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

