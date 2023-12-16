Comerica Bank Acquires New Shares in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 69,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,610,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.14% of International Seaways at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $369,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 18,487 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 7,850 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $548,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of International Seaways by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 764,493 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,234,000 after purchasing an additional 67,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 63.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get International Seaways alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at International Seaways

In other International Seaways news, CFO Jeffrey Pribor sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $48,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,807,438.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $186,015. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

International Seaways Stock Up 4.3 %

INSW opened at $44.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.61. International Seaways, Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.04 and a 12 month high of $53.25.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The transportation company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $241.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.03 million. International Seaways had a return on equity of 39.60% and a net margin of 55.45%. On average, research analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

International Seaways Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 12th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of International Seaways from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Seaways currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on International Seaways

International Seaways Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.