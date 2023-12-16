Comerica Bank Acquires New Stake in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 54,398 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $34,830,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.09% of Federal Signal as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the second quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal in the 2nd quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th.

Federal Signal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of FSS stock opened at $75.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Federal Signal Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.44 and a fifty-two week high of $76.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.30.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The conglomerate reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $446.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.57 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 16.35%. On average, analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Mark Weber sold 56,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $3,682,568.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 47,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,912.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

