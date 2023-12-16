Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 130,150 Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ:EMBC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 130,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,110,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.23% of Embecta at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Embecta by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Embecta by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 518 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Embecta by 62.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Embecta by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 37,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the period. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Embecta by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 628 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Embecta stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $994.76 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.86. Embecta Corp. has a 12 month low of $12.72 and a 12 month high of $34.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.84.

Embecta ( NASDAQ:EMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.19. Embecta had a negative return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 6.28%. The business had revenue of $281.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Embecta Corp. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.46%. Embecta’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.59%.

Several research firms recently commented on EMBC. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Embecta from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Embecta in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock.

Embecta Corp., a medical device company, focuses on the provision of various solutions to enhance the health and wellbeing of people living with diabetes. Its products include pen needles, syringes, and safety devices, as well as digital applications to assist people with managing patient's diabetes.

