Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 198,470 Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 198,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $24,837,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.31% of Williams-Sonoma as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 229.8% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 277 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in Williams-Sonoma by 334.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 408 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSE WSM opened at $204.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $170.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.95. The company has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.60. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.44 and a 52 week high of $209.27.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $3.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 59.65% and a net margin of 11.99%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $127.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $271,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Karalyn Smith sold 1,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total value of $349,808.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,240 shares in the company, valued at $1,302,114. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 1,811 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $271,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 563,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,554,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 127,319 shares of company stock valued at $19,400,492. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

