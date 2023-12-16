Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 68,432 British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 68,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,720,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in British American Tobacco by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 58,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,060,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get British American Tobacco alerts:

British American Tobacco Trading Down 1.9 %

BTI stock opened at $29.40 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a fifty-two week low of $28.35 and a fifty-two week high of $41.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BTI shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Argus downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Read Our Latest Analysis on BTI

British American Tobacco Company Profile

(Free Report)

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for British American Tobacco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British American Tobacco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.