Comerica Bank Acquires Shares of 74,683 Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI)

Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 74,683 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $25,030,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.20% of Methode Electronics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in Methode Electronics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $297,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Methode Electronics by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,900 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 19,839 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 30,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 40,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,463 shares during the last quarter. 89.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Stock Down 1.5 %

MEI stock opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Methode Electronics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.46 and a 1-year high of $51.38. The firm has a market cap of $801.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.92 and a beta of 1.04.

Methode Electronics Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Methode Electronics’s payout ratio is currently -72.73%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Methode Electronics from $38.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th.

Insider Transactions at Methode Electronics

In other Methode Electronics news, CEO Donald W. Duda purchased 23,245 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.80 per share, for a total transaction of $506,741.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,245 shares in the company, valued at approximately $506,741. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

