Comerica Bank Buys New Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,510,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MOH. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 261.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 182.3% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 15,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,698,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 4.5% during the second quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,419,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,731,000 after purchasing an additional 61,709 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the second quarter worth about $174,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 13.8% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 106,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,289,000 after purchasing an additional 12,887 shares during the period. 98.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $374.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.82.

In related news, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total value of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,052,706. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 1,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.96, for a total value of $369,638.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,290,702.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MOH opened at $362.98 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $354.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.63, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.58. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $256.19 and a 12-month high of $384.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $8.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.24 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 2.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

