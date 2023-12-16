Comerica Bank Buys New Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 32,855 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,170,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Lennar by 2.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,144 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in Lennar by 10.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,016 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 4.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its holdings in Lennar by 1.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 8,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 0.4% in the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 36,331 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Lennar Trading Down 3.7 %

Lennar stock opened at $149.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.71 and its 200 day moving average is $120.35. Lennar Co. has a one year low of $88.42 and a one year high of $156.01.

Lennar Announces Dividend

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,930,269.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total value of $929,399.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $2,350,896 in the last three months. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on LEN. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Lennar from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Lennar from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Lennar from $161.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.72.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LEN

Lennar Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.