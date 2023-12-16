Comerica Bank Buys New Position in The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 45,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $30,950,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Brink’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,913,000 after purchasing an additional 61,443 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 151,123 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Brink's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

Brink’s Price Performance

BCO stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.31 and its 200-day moving average is $72.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The Brink’s Company has a 1 year low of $52.63 and a 1 year high of $88.95.

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.90% and a return on equity of 49.69%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Brink’s Company will post 6.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Brink’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is 29.73%.

Brink’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.