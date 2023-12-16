Comerica Bank Buys New Shares in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,423 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,200,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,365,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 92,771 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,981,000 after buying an additional 6,785 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $197,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,910 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,668,000 after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,693,221 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,962,730,000 after buying an additional 270,252 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of KEYS opened at $158.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $132.13 and a 200-day moving average of $144.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.57 and a 52 week high of $189.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $144.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $174.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Keysight Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $146.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, September 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $171.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Keysight Technologies

In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,767.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Keysight Technologies news, CEO Satish Dhanasekaran sold 7,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $981,397.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,685,767.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.47, for a total transaction of $782,350.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 44,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,934,280.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,044 shares of company stock worth $4,682,557 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

