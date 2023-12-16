Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 1,950 MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Comerica Bank bought a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,100,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,389,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,569,545,000 after purchasing an additional 262,306 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,205,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,439,000 after acquiring an additional 21,392 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 675,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,979,000 after acquiring an additional 253,864 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 474,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,841,000 after acquiring an additional 111,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 387,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,164,000 after acquiring an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. 80.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,606.19 on Friday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $815.85 and a 1 year high of $1,660.00. The stock has a market cap of $81.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.20, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,405.70 and a 200-day moving average of $1,308.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 44.56% and a net margin of 7.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MELI shares. StockNews.com raised MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America upgraded MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,706.07.

MercadoLibre Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

