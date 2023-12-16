Comerica Bank Buys Shares of 787,750 Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 787,750 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $27,260,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BBD. West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.7% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 373,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 56,294 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 2.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 273,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $946,000 after buying an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 31.2% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 21,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.2% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 8,107,460 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,339,000 after buying an additional 879,210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBD stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.10 and a 200 day moving average of $3.17. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $3.68.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

