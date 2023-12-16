Comerica Bank Invests $22.50 Million in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 113,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,500,000. Comerica Bank owned about 0.32% of Primerica at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 110.0% during the second quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 13,200.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Primerica by 74.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primerica alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PRI. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Primerica from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Primerica from $198.00 to $197.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Primerica currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.20.

Primerica Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $206.79 on Friday. Primerica, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $220.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $205.48 and its 200-day moving average is $202.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.25. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.00% and a net margin of 19.94%. The company had revenue of $710.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.02 earnings per share. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 17.20%.

Primerica announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $425.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Primerica

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.07, for a total value of $630,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,691.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Primerica Profile

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.