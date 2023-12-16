Comerica Bank Invests $23.02 Million in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 78,366 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $23,020,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.05% of BOX as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $29,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in BOX by 71.5% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of BOX from $34.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of BOX from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

BOX Price Performance

Shares of BOX opened at $25.70 on Friday. Box, Inc. has a one year low of $23.29 and a one year high of $34.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 128.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.93.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 5th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.02). BOX had a negative return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 4.88%. The company had revenue of $261.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 147,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total transaction of $311,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,451,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,747,401.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock worth $1,340,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

BOX Profile

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

