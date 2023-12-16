Comerica Bank Invests $23.19 Million in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 27,241 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $23,190,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Haemonetics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Haemonetics by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Haemonetics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Haemonetics by 65.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 455 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its stake in Haemonetics by 262.7% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 584 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Haemonetics by 21.7% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Haemonetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $114.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Haemonetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.40.

Haemonetics Price Performance

Haemonetics stock opened at $89.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of 35.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 12-month low of $72.26 and a 12-month high of $95.26.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $318.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.18 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.33%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Haemonetics Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

