Comerica Bank Invests $24.10 Million in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 213,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,096,000. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.09% of Xylem at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Xylem in the 2nd quarter valued at about $228,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Xylem by 50.1% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 45,066 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after buying an additional 15,037 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Xylem by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 77,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 20,591 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in shares of Xylem by 23.5% in the second quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,769 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 29,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 20,835 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:XYL opened at $110.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.59 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.17.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Xylem had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Xylem’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total transaction of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on XYL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Melius raised shares of Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.55.

Xylem Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

