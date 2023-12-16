Comerica Bank Invests $24.33 Million in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 167,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $24,330,000. Comerica Bank owned 0.18% of Easterly Government Properties at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,482,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $253,501,000 after acquiring an additional 508,729 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,646,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $167,888,000 after acquiring an additional 247,551 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,943,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $86,184,000 after acquiring an additional 78,575 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,060,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,872,000 after acquiring an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,910,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,397,000 after acquiring an additional 80,930 shares during the last quarter. 84.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate acquired 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $13.14 per share, with a total value of $105,120.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 92,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,211,166.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on DEA shares. StockNews.com raised Easterly Government Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Easterly Government Properties Price Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $13.92 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $16.79. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Easterly Government Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. Easterly Government Properties’s payout ratio is currently 321.21%.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

